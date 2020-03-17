Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

There are two recorded cases of coronavirus in North Somerset.

The figures are updated by Public Health England every day, based on information received by 9am that morning.

Bristol has seen cases jump to seven, while there are three in Somerset.

Nick Matthhews, aged 59, from Nailsea was the first person to die from the disease in North Somerset.

More than 1,543 cases have been reported in the UK, but the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced more key measures to prevent the spread of the virus yesterday.

People have been told to avoid crowded places such as pubs, clubs and theatres and work from home if they can.

If one person in a household has a persistent cough or fever, everyone living there must stay at home for 14 days and avoid leaving the house, even to buy food.

People are also encouraged to only use the NHS if they really need to and to seek advice on the NHS website where possible.

Schools will not be closed for the moment, but people over the age of 70 and anyone who would normally be advised to have the flu vaccine – including those with chronic diseases and pregant women – are advised to avoid social contact.

Everybody is being advised to wash their hands more than normal – using soap and hot water – particularly after coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose, or being in public areas where other people are doing so.

To reduce the spread of germs when you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or your sleeve if you don’t have a tissue, and throw the tissue away immediately. Then wash your hands or use a hand sanitising gel.

Clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces using your regular cleaning products to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

For more information on how to stay safe, visit Public Health England’s website.