Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset as Prime Minister tests positive

File photo dated 23/03/2020 of a screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London. The Prime Minister has said he has tested positive for coronavirus. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday March 27, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in North Somerset, official figures show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures show 22 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by yesterday (Thursday) in North Somerset, up from 21 the same time the day before. A week before, there were four cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

Mr Johnson said he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough, and he will continue to lead the Government’s response via video-conference.

The number of recorded cases in North Somerset has reached 22, although figures are expected to be much higher as the Government is not testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Earlier this week, a 94-year-old man with underlying health conditions died of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital, and a 59-year-old Nailsea man died of the disease on March 15.

More: Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare.

Across the UK, 11,658 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of yesterday (Thursday) up from 9,529 at the same point on Wednesday, according to Department of Health and Social Care figures.

In total, 104,866 people had been tested, and 578 had died.

Rishi Sunak yesterday announced that self-employed workers will be able to claim support worth 80 per cent of their average monthly profits, in an ‘unprecedented’ move to cover the impact of coronavirus.

The Chancellor said the move – worth up to a maximum of £2,500 a month – would cover 95 per cent of self-employed workers.

It comes after the Government came under sustained pressure over its initial package of financial support, which only covered employees.

Mr Sunak said: “To support those who work for themselves, today I am announcing a new self-employed income support scheme.

“The Government will pay self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus a taxable grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits over the last three years, up to £2,500 a month.”

More: Nailsea man dies of coronavirus.

The Chancellor said the scheme will be available ‘no later’ than the beginning of June.

People all over the country left their houses to join with a round of applause for the NHS staff battling the pandemic.

People flocked to their balconies and doorsteps to clap and cheer, while vehicles sounded their horns at 8pm on yesterday (Thursday) as a gesture of thanks to frontline healthcare heroes.

In other developments:

n Criminals who deliberately cough at police officers while claiming to have coronavirus could face up to two years in jail, the country’s top prosecutor has warned

n The Home Office warned that people who continue to flout coronavirus lockdown rules will be breaking the law and could be arrested by police

n Billionaire entrepreneur Sir James Dyson said the Government had ordered 10,000 ventilators from his company

n Number 10 indicated that additional coronavirus field hospitals are being considered around the UK and 500 of the additional 4,000 beds created in the NHS Nightingale Hospital being set up in London’s ExCeL centre will be available for use next week

n The Government raised the target for volunteers to help vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis to 750,000 after almost 650,000 members of the public signed up to help the NHS