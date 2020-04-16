Advanced search

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:08 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 16 April 2020

Schools to close from Friday.

Four more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset.

Public Health England figures show that 124 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday morning in North Somerset, up from 120 the same time on Tuesday.

A week before, there were 91 cases.

​It means cases have increased by 3 per cent over the past 24 hours, lower than the rate of increase across the UK of 5 per cent.

More: Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus.

Three people have died of coronavirus at Weston Area Health Trust so far, including Amarante Dias, who worked at Weston General Hospital.

Across the UK, 98,476 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Wednesday, up from 93,873 at the same point on Tuesday.

In total, 398,916 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Tuesday, 12,868 had died.

More: Nursing homes ‘days from crisis’ due to coronavirus.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the last 24 hours may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: “Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure.”

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

