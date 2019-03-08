Medical teams to relocate after GP surgery work finishes early

GPs will move in to the St Georges site on Monday. Picture: David Clark Archant

Medics at a Worle GP surgery will move to a new site next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GPs will move in to the St Georges site on Monday. Picture: David Clark GPs will move in to the St Georges site on Monday. Picture: David Clark

The clinical primary healthcare team at Riverbank Medical Centre will relocate to Mendip Vale Medical Practice, in St Georges, on Monday.

Building work has been completed one month ahead of schedule and the redevelopment of the St Georges site, in Pastures Avenue, will allow for more primary care services including advanced practitioners, pharmacists, nurses and health care assistants to deliver their services.

The Riverbank surgery, in Walford Avenue, will continue to remain open for the non-clinical team as well as supplementary services including, but not exclusive to, mental health services, physiotherapy, dietetics, diabetic eye screening, and occupational health services.

Mendip Vale Medical Group manager, David Clark, said: "We will get more clinical space and can bring several clinical groups together on the same premises.

"Patients have had information drip fed to them over the past six months in regards to the move and further communications will be going out this week.

"It is fantastic to finally get the building work completed.

"St Georges is a wonderful site with great parking, contemporary facilities and modern equipment."

Riverbank will remain open five days per week as before, but appointments will be held at the St Georges site, which is less than one mile away.

In the first week of the changeover, two staff members will be based at Riverbank to transport any patients arriving incorrectly for their appointment at St Georges.

Patients wanting to book appointments, order medication, or access any other administrative service will be able to walk into the Riverbank surgery and will continue to be able to put prescription requests in and collect them.

A Mendip Vale spokesman added: "Patients will not need to re-register at the practice, nor will they need to change their patient access account.

"No changes to the medical records were involved in this move."

Meanwhile Mendip Vale's plan to start construction of a two-storey GP practice to serve patients in Congresbury and Yatton is 'almost there' after an application to build in Smallway was finally accepted in January.