TripAdvisor users crown Bleadon holiday park as best around
- Credit: West Country Park Homes
TripAdvisor users have crowned a Bleadon holiday park as the best destination in the South West according to its customers' reviews.
The Riverside Holiday Village was recognised as the Travellers' Choice for the second year running.
The award celebrates businesses that have received glowing reviews from visitors on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.
"We are delighted to have won this award for the second year running,” said David Tattersall, Group Manager at West Country Park Homes Ltd.
“Our team at Riverside Holiday Village has worked extremely hard as we have emerged from the pandemic and it is fantastic to have all of their hard work recognised with this award.”
The holiday village hosts seasonal touring pitches and static holiday homes to rent or buy with an indoor swimming pool, bar and clubhouse, convenience shop and seasonal fishing on site.
Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, congratulated the resort.
She said: "The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.
"Ranking among the Travellers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.
"Whether it is using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I am impressed by the steps Riverside has taken to meet travellers' new demands.
"The team has adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."