Somerset holiday park wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 

Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2021

A holiday park in Bleadon has earned its place among traveller favourites in Somerset.

Riverside Holiday Village, in Bridgwater Road, scooped up the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2021 this month.

The accolade celebrates businesses which ‘consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe’ and the holiday village has been recognised for its positive reviews on Tripadvisor during the past 12 months.

Riverside Holiday Village has won the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2021. - Credit: West Country Parks

Out of 151 reviews, the park has a 'very good' rating on Tripadvisor, which is assessed on location, cleanliness, service and value.

Group manager at West Country Park Homes, David Tattersall, said the Riverside Holiday Village team is thrilled by the news.

He said: “We are delighted to have won this award, especially in such a tumultuous year.

“Our team at Riverside Holiday Village has worked extremely hard to keep our visitors safe without compromising their holiday experience, and it’s fantastic to have all of their hard work recognised with this award.”

Riverside Holiday Village, formerly Purn Holiday Park, was taken over by West Country Park Homes in 2015.

The company has invested ‘heavily’ in its hospitality spaces in the past 18 months, creating a new sports bar, beer garden and kids’ zone at Riverside Holiday Village, with a selection of live entertainers and cabaret acts for visitors to also enjoy.

Chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, Kanika Soni, recognised the hard work of the Riverside team in the midst of the pandemic.

She said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.”

“Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Riverside Holiday Village is a family-friendly park with a variety of accommodation options including seasonal and short-stay touring pitches for caravans and motorhomes with electric hook-ups, holiday home hire - static caravans and lodges - and camping pods.