RNLI rescues pair from Birnbeck Island

PUBLISHED: 08:39 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 01 July 2019

Two people were rescued from Birnbeck Island. Picture: Weston RNLI

Two people were rescued from Birnbeck Island. Picture: Weston RNLI

Two people were rescued from Weston's Birnbeck Island at the weekend, as coastguards issued another warning about the dangers of the area.

Weston Coastguard was alerted to the incident at 12.44pm yesterday (Sunday), and worked with Weston RNLI to bring the people ashore as the causeway began to flood.

The RNLI lifeboat rushed to Birnbeck and pulled the pair on board before taking them to the safety of the shore.

Weston's Coastguard and RNLI teams often warn of the dangers of visiting the island, but people continue to risk the journey.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "We arrived, got eyes on the pair and fed info back to the RNLI team, which was en route, as the causeway was now flooding and dangerous to attempt to cross.

"Once safely on board, the RNLI brought them back to the boathouse, cold and wet but unharmed.

"Another safety briefing was given about the dangers of the island and the tides."

