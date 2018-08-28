Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Worle scout wins competition to name RNLI buoy

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 December 2018

Naming ceremony at Weston RNLI Station with 1st North Worle Scout, Cub and Beaver Group, Weston Beach Ranger Joe Webber and RNLI team. Picture: SUB

Naming ceremony at Weston RNLI Station with 1st North Worle Scout, Cub and Beaver Group, Weston Beach Ranger Joe Webber and RNLI team. Picture: SUB

Archant

A Worle scout has won a competition to name the RNLI’s new buoy, choosing the name Buoyoncé.

Dylan Mitchell’s winning entry was chosen by North Somerset Council, which held a competition to name one of the buoys in Weston Bay.

Thirty members of the 1st North Worle Scouts attended a prize-giving ceremony at Weston RNLI Station where they received a certificate and a map showing Buoyoncé’s location.

Ben Owen-Brooks, assistant district commissioner for 1st North Worle Scouts, said: “We are immensely proud that one of our scouts, Dylan Mitchell, had his entry chosen.

“Identifying the buoy will no doubt become part of our hikes for many years to come.

Weston RNLI also gave the scouts a tour of the station, showing the group their various life-saving vessels.

Mr Owen-Brooks added: “The stories of the rescues were fascinating to hear.”

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Praise for staff in Hatfield Broak Oak ‘gun’ drama

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Picture Past: December 20, 1968 – Weston to become marina town

The Three Kings in Corpus Christi School's Nativity play. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Grand Pier event raises £264k for charities across the region

Kerry Michael and Theo Paphitis with Gracie who underwent life-changing surgery funded by AMCT. Picture: The Grand Pier

WIN: Tickets to André Rieu’s New Year’s Concert at Weston’s Odeon cinema

Andre Rieu's New Year's Concert will be screened at Weston's Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Father and son run Christmas Cracker for the ‘apple of our eye’

Also with my daughter and Adam our first grandson

Worle scout wins competition to name RNLI buoy

Naming ceremony at Weston RNLI Station with 1st North Worle Scout, Cub and Beaver Group, Weston Beach Ranger Joe Webber and RNLI team. Picture: SUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists