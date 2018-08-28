Worle scout wins competition to name RNLI buoy
PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 December 2018
A Worle scout has won a competition to name the RNLI’s new buoy, choosing the name Buoyoncé.
Dylan Mitchell’s winning entry was chosen by North Somerset Council, which held a competition to name one of the buoys in Weston Bay.
Thirty members of the 1st North Worle Scouts attended a prize-giving ceremony at Weston RNLI Station where they received a certificate and a map showing Buoyoncé’s location.
Ben Owen-Brooks, assistant district commissioner for 1st North Worle Scouts, said: “We are immensely proud that one of our scouts, Dylan Mitchell, had his entry chosen.
“Identifying the buoy will no doubt become part of our hikes for many years to come.
Weston RNLI also gave the scouts a tour of the station, showing the group their various life-saving vessels.
Mr Owen-Brooks added: “The stories of the rescues were fascinating to hear.”