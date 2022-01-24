RNLI rescues people cut off by tide at Birnbeck Island
- Credit: Archant
The RNLI crew at Weston rescued two people cut off by the tide at Birnbeck Island on Saturday (January 22).
Volunteers received a call-out from the Coastguard at 5.50pm and quickly launched a D-class lifeboat from the Marine Lake causeway.
The two casualties dialled 999 and used their phones to illuminate their position for the crew.
This is the first time Weston RNLI has received a call-out this year.
Crews brought aboard the pair and returned them to the mainland where police spoke with them regarding the dangers of accessing Birnbeck Pier.
A spokesperson for Weston RNLI said: "Our safety advice is never to cross to Birnbeck Island, either via the shingle causeway or the old pier. Both are extremely dangerous and should never be considered.
"If you see someone in danger at the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
