News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Lifeboat crew rescues casualty on Weston beach

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:44 AM March 4, 2022
Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young

Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young - Credit: Archant

In their third call-out of this year, crews from Weston RNLI were deployed to rescue a person in the water yesterday (Thursday). 

A D-class lifeboat was launched at 7.30pm after passers-by were concerned for the safety of a person entering the water near the Grand Pier.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat was also called-out but was stood down once crews understood the casualty was receiving treatment from ambulance staff. 

Three volunteer crew members quickly brought the casualty onboard the lifeboat and was stood down by the coastguard. 

Weston Coastguard, seafront rangers and a coastguard helicopter were also in attendance. 

The RNLI said the casualty is 'now receiving the necessary care'.

Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see someone in danger at sea or on the coast.

Weston RNLI
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

 Police are investigating the death of a woman in an ASDA car park in Highbridge.

Avon and Somerset Police

Police appeal after woman killed at Highbridge Asda car park

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Farmfoods Weston car park Locking Road GSV

Man injured after fight in Weston supermarket car park

Paul Jones

person
An artist's impression of See Monster. 

See Monster

See Monster plans revealed

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Dave People retires from Bakers Dolphin in Weston

Dave retires after more than 40 years behind the wheel

Paul Jones

person