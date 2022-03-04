Lifeboat crew rescues casualty on Weston beach

In their third call-out of this year, crews from Weston RNLI were deployed to rescue a person in the water yesterday (Thursday).

A D-class lifeboat was launched at 7.30pm after passers-by were concerned for the safety of a person entering the water near the Grand Pier.

The Atlantic 85 lifeboat was also called-out but was stood down once crews understood the casualty was receiving treatment from ambulance staff.

Three volunteer crew members quickly brought the casualty onboard the lifeboat and was stood down by the coastguard.

Weston Coastguard, seafront rangers and a coastguard helicopter were also in attendance.

The RNLI said the casualty is 'now receiving the necessary care'.

Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard if you see someone in danger at sea or on the coast.