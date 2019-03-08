Advanced search

RNLI rescues more people from Birnbeck Island despite repeated safety warnings

PUBLISHED: 08:35 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 25 July 2019

Two people were rescued from Birnbeck Island. Picture: Weston RNLI

Weston-super-Mare RNLI's lifeboat was in action last night (Wednesday), as two people were rescued from Birnbeck Island.

The volunteers were called to reports of two people on the island, despite issuing multiple safety warnings over the summer.

The pair were taken aboard the lifeboat and returned to safety.

The RNLI has repeatedly warned travelling to and from the island is dangerous, and the people rescued were reminded of the perilous nature of the tides in Weston.

A spokesman said: "The D class lifeboat launched from Knightstone to reports of two people on Birnbeck Island.

"The two casualties were located and returned back to the lifeboat station where they received safety advice from the police.

"The lifeboat was washed, refuelled and made ready for service at 10.25pm."

The rescue follows a similar incident in June when two people were saved from the island by the RNLI after being cut off by the incoming tide.

