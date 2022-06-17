RNLI called-out to rescue person cut off by tide at Birnbeck

In their 17th call out of the year, volunteer crews from Weston's RNLI were dispatched to rescue a person cut off by the tide at Birnbeck Island.

On Wednesday (June 15) crews were called at 5.34pm after the Coastguard received a report of a person stuck on Birnbeck.

Weston's D class lifeboat was launched from the RNLI's temporary lifeboat station at Knightstone.

Crews quickly arrived on scene to see a person attempting to cross the perilous stretch of water between the old pier and the mainland.

It is understood the person was safely returned.

A spokesperson said: "This route is extremely dangerous and the person was extremely lucky not to fall through the structure which would of resulted in serious injury or worse.

"Our advice, as always, is never risk crossing to Birnbeck, not matter how inviting it may look. The gravel causeway and the old pier structure are very, very dangerous.

"Please observe it from the mainland and remain safe.

"If you see anyone in danger at the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."