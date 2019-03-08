Lions club donates funeral funds to RNLI

Weston Lions Club presents cash to the RNLI. Picture: Glyn Hayes Glyn Hayes

Weston Lions has support the town's lifeboat station to continue saving lives at sea.

Bryan Fowler, who died earlier this year, was a founding member of Weston Lions, he was also a member of the carnival committee and was a well-known raconteur.

His wife Brenda and the Lions decided to give the funeral donations received to Weston RNLI.

The Lions visited the temporary station to present a cheque for £1,000 which came from the funeral with top-up funds from the Lions.

Its president John Holland said: "Bryan will be sorely missed but he would have been pleased with our decision.

"We have always respected and supported those brave men and women who risk their own lives to keep us safe.

"Weston needs this life saving service, particularly because of the strong tides and shifting sandbanks in the Bristol Channel."