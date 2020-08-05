RNLI shop in Weston reopening following four-month closure

The RNLI shop in Weston-super-Mare is due to reopen following four months of closure due to lockdown. Archant

The RNLI shop at Anchor Head in Weston will reopen for business on Saturday since being closed at the start of lockdown.

Safety measures are in place and visitors will be asked to wear masks and follow the instructions of the volunteer staff.

Chairman of WsM Fundraising, Peter Elmont, said: “The shop at Weston has always been very successful and we are delighted that we can open again.

“It was closed in March to protect the volunteers who run them and the public visiting them.

“The shop will be run by our volunteers and we hope to raise much-needed funds for saving lives at sea. This has become even more important with the prospect that we may be going back to Birnbeck Island in the near future.”

The shop, which opens from 11am-3pm, sells a variety of souvenirs, beach goods, Christmas cards and calendars, clothing, stationary, toys and gifts.