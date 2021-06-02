RNLI steps up patrols on Burnham beach
Fully-trained RNLI lifeguards are making an early return to Burnham beach in preparation for a bumper summer season.
They are on duty to cover the half-term holiday and during weekends throughout June, before starting full-time safety patrols on July 3.
Lifeguards will patrol the beach from 10am-6pm. From July 3, there will also be RNLI lifeguards at Berrow Beach. They will also work alongside Sedgemoor-employed beach wardens.
Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the Burnham beach, is urging people to follow safety signage and listen to any advice and warning information issued by its beach wardens and RNLI lifeguards, who are there to ensure people’s safety.
The council adds that the RNLI lifeguards are fully trained in all aspects of beach safety, and if people find themselves or anyone else in trouble, they need to raise their hand and call for assistance.
If anything happens outside of the lifeguarding hours, people are urged to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
