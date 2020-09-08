RNLI submits pier plans

The RNLI has submitted a listed building consent application. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The RNLI has submitted its own listed building consent application to carry out inspections of Birnbeck Pier’s structure.

The lifeboat charity aims to improve the pier’s attachments to the mainland and island, the legs and their foundations and the large castings which sit on top of the legs and support the entire upper deck.

The RNLI also wants to remove the crumbling raft and supporting structures as well create a visitor centre, walkways, gift shop and supporting facilities at the seaward end of the pier.

CNM Estates, owners of the pier, also applied for listed building consent last month.

North Somerset Council agreed to press ahead with a compulsory purchase order in July, to avoid the pier being forcibly taken into public ownership.

The order would take place as part of an immediate transfer of property to the RNLI, which will move its life-saving operations back to the island for the first time since 2014.