DON’T MISS: RNLI to host annual open day at new station

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 July 2019

Crew members Terry Lewis and Kev Phelps showing people around Weston's D-Class boat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston's life-saving charity will host its annual open day at the weekend.

Weston RNLI will welcome people to meet the crew and find out more about its work inside the building which will hopefully become its new lifeboat station.

The open day will see the two lifeboats and a rescue service craft leading demonstrations for the public.

This year there will be a fair at the old Cove Restaurant building, by Marine Lake, with a chocolate tombola, stalls selling crafts and pictures and games also thrown into the mix.

The seafront building will also show sea safety videos, posters and movies of the rescues done by the volunteer crew and a demonstration from the Shannon lifeboat will be on show.

The lifeboats will also be docked off Anchor Head so youngsters can climb onboard and see what it is like to be a member of the crew.

The weekend's event will run from 10am-3pm on Sunday.

