RNLI Winscombe members receive covid vaccine

Published: 4:00 PM January 21, 2021

RNLI Winscombe was able to host a pop-up sale on December 12 2020, with social distancing measures. - Credit: RNLI Winscombe

The Winscombe branch of the RNLI is looking forward to holding events later this year as members of the group have begun receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Plans for events such as the Save Lives at Sea fundraiser and a pop-up sale set for January 16 were quickly curtailed in the new year due to the third lockdown.

The group awaits confirmation from the Government before committing to any fundraisers in 2021. - Credit: RNLI Winscombe

However, the group is hoping to hold fundraisers in the spring, including an open air plant and garden jumble sale, if restrictions allow.

A spokesman said: "One piece of good news is that members of the committee are starting to receive their Covid vaccinations which should enable them to undertake more activities at reduced personal risk.

RNLI Winscombe's December pop-up sale raised £721 for the group. - Credit: RNLI Winscombe

"Once the branch restarts events they will be made public - the branch is always open for individual donations so please contact our chairman Allan Cooper on 01934 842954.”