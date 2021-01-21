News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
RNLI Winscombe members receive covid vaccine

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM January 21, 2021   
RNLI Winscombe was able to host a pop-up sale on December 12 2020, with social distancing measures.

RNLI Winscombe was able to host a pop-up sale on December 12 2020, with social distancing measures. - Credit: RNLI Winscombe

The Winscombe branch of the RNLI is looking forward to holding events later this year as members of the group have begun receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Plans for events such as the Save Lives at Sea fundraiser and a pop-up sale set for January 16 were quickly curtailed in the new year due to the third lockdown.

RNLI Winscombe

The group awaits confirmation from the Government before committing to any fundraisers in 2021. - Credit: RNLI Winscombe

However, the group is hoping to hold fundraisers in the spring, including an open air plant and garden jumble sale, if restrictions allow.

A spokesman said: "One piece of good news is that members of the committee are starting to receive their Covid vaccinations which should enable them to undertake more activities at reduced personal risk.

RNLI Winscombe

RNLI Winscombe's December pop-up sale raised £721 for the group. - Credit: RNLI Winscombe

"Once the branch restarts events they will be made public - the branch is always open for individual donations so please contact our chairman Allan Cooper on 01934 842954.”

Coronavirus
South West

