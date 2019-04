Road closed after accident

Bath Road is closed due to an accident. Picture: Google Archant

A road is closed tonight (Monday) following an accident.

The A368 is closed at Bath Road and traffic is queuing near the Churchill Inn through Churchill, Langford, Burrington and Blagdon.

Traffic is taking it in turns to pass the scene.