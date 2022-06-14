Council announces series of road closures across Weston

Four stretches of road will be closed numerous times next month. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A series of road improvements will be carried out across Weston in the coming days.

As part of a surface dressing scheme, four roads will be closed several times as each section of the process is carried out by North Somerset Council.

Surface dressing aims to provide added protection to the carriageway surface as well as to enhance the skid resistance, making it safer to drive on - potentially extending the life of the carriageway surface by up to 10 years.

The first set of maintenance works will be carried out on June 15. - Credit: Archant

The A38 at Redhill, the A370 south of Weston, the A369 Martcombe Road in Easton-in-Gordano and the B3130 Chew Road in Winford will undergo the improvements.

Works for the latter will be carried out starting tomorrow (June 15) between 8pm and 6am with further works to be completed on July 18, 25 and 27.

These will cost around £50,000 to complete.

The recently appointed council executive for travel, Steve Hogg said: "We appreciate that this scheme will cause some disruption on this busy route.

"We would ask drivers to avoid the area if possible and be patient while this essential maintenance takes place."

Work to improve the Martcombe Road surface will begin on Thursday (June 16), again from 8pm to 6am, before the next phases are carried out on July 3, 24 and 25 - costing £80,000.

A £300,000 investment will be made to surface dress the A37 Bridgewater Road from the border with Somerset in Bleadon to where the A370 joins Uphill Road North in Weston.

The first of four closures for these works will take place between 8pm and 6am on June 17 - with subsequent closures on July 3, 10 and 18.

Finally, a £350,000 investment to improve the A38 surface at Redhill will begin on July 2, from 6am to 2pm, with closures expected on July 9 and 10, also.

North Somerset Council has asked for drivers' patience as it carries out the important maintenance works.

Full details of the works can be found below:





B3130 Chew Road in Winford

Phase one: June 15 closure from 8pm - 6am

Phase two: July 18 closure from 8am - 5pm

Phase three: July 25 closure from 8am - 5pm

Phase four: July 27 - July 31 closures from 8pm - 6am





A369 improvements in Easton-in-Gordano

Phase one: June 16 closure from 8pm - 6am

Phase two: July 3 closure from 6am - 2pm

Phase three: July 24 closure from 6am - 4pm

Phase four: July 25 - 29 closures from 8pm - 6am





A37 Bridgewater Road

Phase one: June 17 closure from 8pm - 6am

Phase two: July 3 closure from 6am - 2pm

Phase three: July 10 closure from 6am - 4pm

Phase four: July 18 - 22 closures from 8pm - 6am





Improvements to A38 Redhill

Phase one: July 2 closure from 6am - 2pm

Phase two: July 9 closure from 6am - 4pm

Phase three: July 10 - 14 closures from 8pm - 6am