Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

The road between its junctions with Elm Tree Road and McCrae Road will be closed from 8pm to 6am on March 6-9.

The closure will allow a new road surface and road markings to be laid as part of the construction of the new junction of the A371 with the North South Link Road.

During this time, it will not be possible to travel directly between Weston and Banwell using the A371.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A371 to Banwell, A368 to Churchill, A38 to Langford, B3133 to Congresbury, A370 to the airport roundabout at Weston and A371 to Locking.

Bus services will be unaffected, and residents of Parklands Village will have vehicle access to their homes at all times.

The North South Link Road, expected to be completed towards the end of the year, will be the main route through Parklands Village on the former RAF Locking base and surrounding land.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council's executive member responsible for highways, said: "We have scheduled this work to take place over a weekend to keep disruption to a minimum."