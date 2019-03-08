Advanced search

Fears young children could face 'dangerous' school walk without pedestrian crossing

PUBLISHED: 15:20 27 September 2019

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout will be necessary again to make room for access to Curo's development.

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout will be necessary again to make room for access to Curo's development.

Archant

Concerns have been raised for the safety of pupils walking to a village primary school once a second large housing development is built.

Curo Housing Ltd last month revealed detailed plans for 161 homes on the north-eastern side of Arnolds Way and the scheme won the majority of Yatton Parish Council members' approval on Monday evening.

But serious concern was raised about the need for a safe pedestrian crossing across North End Road.

A primary school is due to open on the opposite side of the road - within Bloor Homes' housing estate - in September 2020.

The main idea is for a crossing a few hundred yards away from the Arnolds Way roundabout, but concerns over lines of sight have seen a zebra crossing mooted at the junction instead.

But the idea of asking people to cross at the junction troubles North Somerset councillor Steve Bridger.

Addressing parish councillors, he said: "It's going to be a very busy roundabout.

"It's tricky to find a location for a crossing but I don't think a zebra (crossing) on the roundabout is acceptable at all.

"School kids crossing there - it's totally unacceptable.

"There is so much money sloshing around these developments, there must be £50,000-60,000 for a crossing."

Curo's plan for housing at Arnolds Way comes after Hallam Land Management was awarded planning permission for up to 170 properties three years ago.

The green light has also been given to making the roundabout larger with all the homeowners accessing the development from a spur road off the junction.

Yatton Parish Council voted to support Curo's layout, but only upon strict conditions.

Cllr Jonathan Edwards said a crossing 'was very important' and Cllr Bryan Thomas said the estate, which is bound to be popular with families, will be 'dangerous' unless a solution is found.

A neighbour to the site has also criticised Curo for a lack of consultation and for putting some of its biggest homes next to their land boundary.

North Somerset Council will make the final decision on the scheme, and the parish council has urged it to insist on a crossing, improved drainage and to reduce the density of housing next to the concerned neighbour's property.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Winterstoke Hundred Academy to open to new pupils next September

North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Winterstoke Hundred Academy to open to new pupils next September

North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Last gasp heartbreak for Weston as Wimborne Town score last minute winner

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Doctors to give out lifestyle prescriptions

Lifestyle prescriptions are being introduced to try to reduce the number of medications being used.

Street lights to be replaced

Street light. Picture: Getty Images

Weather warning issued for Weston due to heavy rain

Weston waves

Murder mystery to be staged at Theatre Royal

Crimes On The Coast. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists