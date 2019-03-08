Fears young children could face 'dangerous' school walk without pedestrian crossing

Roadworks at Arnolds Way roundabout will be necessary again to make room for access to Curo's development. Archant

Concerns have been raised for the safety of pupils walking to a village primary school once a second large housing development is built.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Curo Housing Ltd last month revealed detailed plans for 161 homes on the north-eastern side of Arnolds Way and the scheme won the majority of Yatton Parish Council members' approval on Monday evening.

But serious concern was raised about the need for a safe pedestrian crossing across North End Road.

A primary school is due to open on the opposite side of the road - within Bloor Homes' housing estate - in September 2020.

The main idea is for a crossing a few hundred yards away from the Arnolds Way roundabout, but concerns over lines of sight have seen a zebra crossing mooted at the junction instead.

But the idea of asking people to cross at the junction troubles North Somerset councillor Steve Bridger.

Addressing parish councillors, he said: "It's going to be a very busy roundabout.

"It's tricky to find a location for a crossing but I don't think a zebra (crossing) on the roundabout is acceptable at all.

"School kids crossing there - it's totally unacceptable.

"There is so much money sloshing around these developments, there must be £50,000-60,000 for a crossing."

Curo's plan for housing at Arnolds Way comes after Hallam Land Management was awarded planning permission for up to 170 properties three years ago.

The green light has also been given to making the roundabout larger with all the homeowners accessing the development from a spur road off the junction.

Yatton Parish Council voted to support Curo's layout, but only upon strict conditions.

Cllr Jonathan Edwards said a crossing 'was very important' and Cllr Bryan Thomas said the estate, which is bound to be popular with families, will be 'dangerous' unless a solution is found.

A neighbour to the site has also criticised Curo for a lack of consultation and for putting some of its biggest homes next to their land boundary.

North Somerset Council will make the final decision on the scheme, and the parish council has urged it to insist on a crossing, improved drainage and to reduce the density of housing next to the concerned neighbour's property.