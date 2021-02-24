One-way scheme improves safety outside primary school

Published: 12:00 PM February 24, 2021

A £4,000 scheme to improve safety outside a primary school is being trialled.

Government funding for active travel has financed the scheme at Worle Village Primary School, which addresses the lack of footway and narrow road outside the building, in Church Road.

This was causing problems during the start and end of the school day.

To create a safer route to school, a one-way system is being trialled, allowing a demarcated footway to provide space for pedestrians.

The scheme also allows the school to adequately address social distancing at its gates ready for when all pupils can return to the classroom.

If successful and following consultation, the scheme could be made permanent, helping pupils to continue walking and cycling to school and reducing the need for short car journeys.

Other schools which have benefitted from safety improvements include All Saint’s Primary in Clevedon and Clevedon School.

Pedestrian and cycle zones have been created which restrict motor vehicle access between 8am and 4pm.

All the changes are funded through the Department for Transport’s emergency active travel fund, as part of the Covid response.

The fund will help upgrade other social distancing schemes outside identified schools to improve safety for families walking and cycling to school.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member for transport said: “We have been able to solve an existing road safety issue outside Worle Village Primary which was exacerbated by the pandemic and the need for social distancing. The improvements allow children to walk, cycle and scoot to school more easily which is healthier and cleaner for us all.”

Susan Elliott, headteacher at the school, added: “We are really pleased with the improvements that North Somerset Council has made to Hill Road in support of the school.

"Having a one-way system in place makes it safer for pupils and parents to access the site which will encourage more pupils to walk and scoot to school.

"It also supports parents/carers, pupils and staff with social distancing. We hope that in the future the changes will be made permanent.”

To find out more about changes to road layouts during the pandemic, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadspace