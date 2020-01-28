Councillors support decision to rename road after well-known farmer

Local farmer and farming spokesman Derek Mead from Ebdon Court Farm, Wick St Lawrence. 12-8-05 Archant

The family of a farmer and businessman who died in a tragic accident is to name a new road in his honour.

Alistair Mead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Alistair Mead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Meads are to name a new road on their land Derek Mead Way despite a 'disgraceful' objection from parish leaders in Locking.

Councillor Mike Solomon was saddened by their comments and said 'a cynic would think they were personal'.

Speaking at North Somerset Council's planning and regulatory committee meeting on January 22, he said: "The developer is taking his right to name this road after his father, who was a member of this council and a member of our society for many years.

"He did a lot for this area. I'm bemused and somewhat saddened this has even come to us today. If I were cynical, I'd think this was personal."

Minutes from Locking parish council's October meeting said members would object, particularly if the road were connected with Locking, and argued there should be a connection with RAF Locking.

MORE: Derek Mead's inquest.

Cllr Ann Harley said: "This is recognising the amount of work the family did. RAF Locking is separate altogether. That land will be named after officers who served in the area. The Meads are only interested in their land.

"Derek Mead did an awful lot. In a way, he was controversial, but so are we all. It sums up his great character.

"I think it's a wonderful memory for the family who lost him in a very unfortunate accident."

Mr Mead, who served as an independent member of North Somerset Council and Weston Town Council from 2013, farmed around 1,600 acres in North Somerset.

He was crushed to death by his own truck in 2017 after his pet dog knocked a switch in the cab that made it move forward.

The coroner said it was a tragic accident.

North Somerset councillors supported the road being named in Derek Mead's honour. The final decision will be taken by officers.

Speaking after the meeting, Derek's son Alistair Mead said: "This is really good for the family and an exciting prospect for Weston.

"Dad will be up there looking down on us, having a real giggle.

"It's disgraceful Locking Parish Council objected. Their objection was completely unfounded. It's nothing to do with RAF Locking."