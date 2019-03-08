Roadworks to see Weston road close for four nights

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A busy Weston road will be closed so roadworks can be carried out.

Winterstoke Road will shut for four nights, beginning on June 13.

North Somerset Council and Skanska engineers will review the road's condition and if other improvements are needed before resurfacing is carried out later in the year.

Its executive member for highways, James Tonkin, said: "Our teams have been in touch with businesses and homes to make sure the overnight road closures cause as little disruption as possible.

"There will be a clearly signed diversion route, but, anyone who is planning to travel in the area during the work may want to check out our roadworks website to help them plan their journey.

"The nature of the testing work means the full closures are needed to keep our crews and the people who use the route safe."

The closure will run daily from 8pm-6am.