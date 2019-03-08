Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Roadworks to see Weston road close for four nights

PUBLISHED: 15:30 31 May 2019

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A busy Weston road will be closed so roadworks can be carried out.

Winterstoke Road will shut for four nights, beginning on June 13.

North Somerset Council and Skanska engineers will review the road's condition and if other improvements are needed before resurfacing is carried out later in the year.

MORE: £13m sought to replace bridge at risk of collapse.

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWinterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Its executive member for highways, James Tonkin, said: "Our teams have been in touch with businesses and homes to make sure the overnight road closures cause as little disruption as possible.

"There will be a clearly signed diversion route, but, anyone who is planning to travel in the area during the work may want to check out our roadworks website to help them plan their journey.

"The nature of the testing work means the full closures are needed to keep our crews and the people who use the route safe."

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWinterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The closure will run daily from 8pm-6am.

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Help change my life’ – 18-year-old looks for support with £30k surgery

Lauren Phillips who is trying to raise £30k to fund facial surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Help change my life’ – 18-year-old looks for support with £30k surgery

Lauren Phillips who is trying to raise £30k to fund facial surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Roadworks to see Weston road close for four nights

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Tickets to see Fame – The Musical at Bristol Hippodrome

Fame – The Musical will be at the Bristol Hippodrome this month.

Two sent to hospital following a crash in Weston

Milton Road Picture; Google

‘Help change my life’ – 18-year-old looks for support with £30k surgery

Lauren Phillips who is trying to raise £30k to fund facial surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

IN PICTURES: Weston RNLI pull lifeboat down promenade

RNLI Lifeboat pull from Anchor Head along the promenade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists