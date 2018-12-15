Roadworks begin on A370

Archant

Roadworks will begin on the A370 today (Monday).

North Somerset Council will spend £76,000 on improving the road surface in two villages.

Main roads in Congresbury and Backwell will benefit from the work.

The roadworks will start in Congresbury’s Station Road this evening.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation from 8pm.

From tomorrow (Tuesday), attention will switch to Backwell’s West Town Road.

A night-time closure, from 8pm-5am, will be in operation for four days.

A diversion route will be set up.

North Somerset Council’s deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees said: “We appreciate that, with Christmas coming, these roads may be busier than usual, but investment in repairs continues to be high on our agenda, and we remain committed to maintaining and improving roads across North Somerset.

“We would urge people to be patient while these essential works are carried out.”