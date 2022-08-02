Rooksbridge photographer in the run for national award

An experienced photographer based in Rooksbridge, East Brent, is now in the running for a top national award after reaching the finals.

Rob Bayes, of Rob Bayes Photography, has reached the finalist stage for The Equestrian Business Awards out of almost 17,000 nominations across the country involved with the equestrian industry.

He said: "It's a huge honour just to be nominated for this award, let alone to reach the finals and I'm extremely grateful to all my customers and clients that took time to nominate me.

"Keeping the business going through Covid and lockdown was incredibly difficult given the bulk of my work revolves around sporting events and there just weren't any running, but since life returned to more normal times it's been great to be back out doing the job I love."

One of Rob Bayes pictures used in the Mercury.

His business provides equestrian event, private photoshoot and commercial photography services across Somerset and surrounding counties and was started in 2016 using support from North Somerset Enterprise Agency.

Rob will also raise money all through this month for the Alzheimer's Society through his event picture and private shoot sales.

He added: "I lost my father during lockdown to a combination of Alzheimer's and Covid and the aspiration of the business has always been to help provide people with precious memories in the form of photographs.

"I'm keen to raise as much as I can throughout August for the Alzheimer's Society to help fund much needed support for individuals and families living with dementia."

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

The Equestrian Business Awards was launched for the first time in January 2021, it says it was started 'after seeing all the hard work that small equestrian businesses, charities and professionals do which went unrecognised'.

Founder of the awards, Katy Wright, said: "The Equestrian Business Awards aims to provide an inclusive, national platform so equestrian businesses, professionals and charities no matter what shape or size, receive the recognition for their dedication and hard work that they truly deserve.

"This year, Rob Bayes Photography was selected as one of three finalists for the equine service of the year award, due to his outstanding customer service and contribution to not only the equestrian community, but the wider community around him."

Rob's work can be found at www.robbayesphotography.com.