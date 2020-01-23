Advanced search

Pirate panto to be performed this week in Hutton

PUBLISHED: 21:00 23 January 2020

Hutton Drama Club's panto Robinson Crusoe. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hutton Drama Club's panto Robinson Crusoe. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hutton Drama Club will perform a family-fun pantomime this weekend.

Hutton Drama Club's panto Robinson Crusoe. Picture: MARK ATHERTONHutton Drama Club's panto Robinson Crusoe. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The group will take to to the stage to put in its production of Robinson Crusoe And The Pirates, at the village hall, in Church Road, from Friday to Sunday.

The pantomime is filled with dancing, singing and laughter, and tells the story of Robinson Crusoe - a world-famous explorer who nobody appears to have heard of.

Audience members, who can dress as pirates if they wish, will join him on his latest adventure as he sets sail with his mother and brother.

The drama club performed Ali Baba And The Forty Thieves last year.

Juanita : Shannon Horn, Margarta Juicilita : Dan Webber and Robinson Crusoe : Jamie Carter. Hutton Drama Club's panto Robinson Crusoe. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJuanita : Shannon Horn, Margarta Juicilita : Dan Webber and Robinson Crusoe : Jamie Carter. Hutton Drama Club's panto Robinson Crusoe. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The performances will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and 2.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets, priced £5-24, are available by calling 01934 519122 or emailing melanieglanville@live.co.uk

