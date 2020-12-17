ROC Weston to host Christmas carol concert on Grand Pier

Published: 3:00 PM December 17, 2020

Weston's Mayor Mark Canniford will read stories from the year during the show. - Credit: Shane Dean

A Christmas carol service which was filmed on Weston’s Grand Pier will be shown online later this month.

The 45-minute carol service features drone footage across the town, upbeat Christmas carols, poetry, and good news readings from mayor Mark Canniford and more.

Carols will be broadcast on December 22 at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on ROC Weston’s YouTube Channel.

ROC Weston was set up in February with the aim to make Weston and Worle kinder and safer places.

With 180 representatives from business, police, NHS, councils, schools, community groups and charities, it aims to bring together people to engage in initiatives of hope.

The Grand Pier will host the ROC Weston Christmas carol concert. - Credit: Grand Pier

Cllr Canniford said: “ROC Weston has already done inspirational work on the ground in just a few months in Weston, and this is a fantastic way to end a gloomy year in many ways.

“They are bringing much-needed hope and help to people, and this Christmas carols concert on the Grand Pier reminds us that we are all stronger together.

“Things will get better and there are people around who really care.”

ROC has spent nine months bringing together groups and initiatives to help people in need during coronavirus and the lockdowns.

There were thousands of acts of kindness including delivering shopping, collecting prescriptions and providing telephone support given to help those in need with ongoing initiatives such as telementoring.

ROC’s leaders Dave and Penny Hynds said: “This Christmas carol celebration will end the year with some much-needed good news and hope.

“2020 has been a devastating year for so many, with Covid-19 causing massive disruption to people’s lives.

“We want everyone to know that there are people fighting for them and wanting to help make a safer and kinder community.”

ROC has worked closely with the Violence Reduction Unit, which gave £16,000 to the telementoring service for vulnerable young people and has already set up a £4,000 scheme to help people launch initiatives to make communities safer.

In 2021 its plans include projects to address food poverty and waste and much more.

To watch the carol service, log on to www.youtube.com/channel/UCAQJjgMk3YZbxeUJUxHOz5w