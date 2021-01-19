Weston group awards cash for play therapy to help vulnerable children

Published: 10:00 AM January 19, 2021

Twelve sessions of play therapy to help support vulnerable children are being provided by a new group to make Weston and Worle a kinder, safer community.

ROC WSM have given £1,100 to help three children at risk of exclusion to receive 12 sessions of play therapy delivered by qualified counsellor and therapist Yvonne Britton.

Yvonne, pictured with ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive this funding. This grant will enable me to do a short-term piece of work with three children in North Somerset; children who are on the exclusion pathway who, if not reached, will often sadly end up heading down a path of crime.

“Play therapy is an amazing tool that enables the participants to engage with their emotions at an often unconscious level.

Redeeeming Our Communities (ROC) Weston is a community engagement group working together with churches, charities, statutory organisations and businesses to build a safer and kinder community in Weston and Worle.