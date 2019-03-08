Advanced search

Campsite plans for pub rejected by council

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 September 2019

The Rodney Stoke Inn.Picture: Google Street View

The Rodney Stoke Inn.Picture: Google Street View

Pub owners have been told they cannot create a permanent campsite behind its premises, with the scheme being rejected by Mendip District Council.

Managers of The Rodney Stoke Inn, in Wells Road, wished to turn its touring site into a long-lasting fixture for holidaymakers.

Plans to allow 21 static caravans, cycle storage and a bin store at the pub were rejected by the council in August.

Of the 15 comments made to the authority's planning portal, 13 opposed the idea and people said the proposal would be 'completely out of keeping with the surrounding area'.

A Rodney Stoke Parish Council spokesman said: "The plans represent a disproportionate amount of camping units in the village, when compared to housing.

"The parish felt the site was overdeveloped, as well as there being inadequate parking at the pub.

"It also considered a lack of facilities at the site, particularly for children."

