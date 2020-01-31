Roller disco lights up leisure centre

Roller disco at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Skating fans donned their elbow and knee pads ready for a fun-filled roller disco in Weston-super-Mare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roller disco at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Roller disco at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Toe Jam Roller Disco filled Hutton Moor Leisure Centre with music, lights and a limbo game as enthusiasts took to the floor for an afternoon of skating.

The family-run mobile roller business parks up in Weston once a month, attracting fans from across Somerset.

Nigel McLachlan, from Toe Jam Roller Disco, said: "Skating is a fun, energetic and positive way to socialise.

"With our friendly team of local volunteer marshals, we work hard to make everyone feel welcome and safe, teach the basics and share more advanced skills.

Roller disco at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Roller disco at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"It's all about community - at roller disco, there's a feeling of togetherness which is almost tribal."

The disco is held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on the last Saturday of the month from 5-6.30pm.

Entrance is £5.50, or £6.50 if you hire skates.