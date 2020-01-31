Roller disco lights up leisure centre
PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 February 2020
Archant
Skating fans donned their elbow and knee pads ready for a fun-filled roller disco in Weston-super-Mare.
Toe Jam Roller Disco filled Hutton Moor Leisure Centre with music, lights and a limbo game as enthusiasts took to the floor for an afternoon of skating.
The family-run mobile roller business parks up in Weston once a month, attracting fans from across Somerset.
Nigel McLachlan, from Toe Jam Roller Disco, said: "Skating is a fun, energetic and positive way to socialise.
"With our friendly team of local volunteer marshals, we work hard to make everyone feel welcome and safe, teach the basics and share more advanced skills.
"It's all about community - at roller disco, there's a feeling of togetherness which is almost tribal."
The disco is held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on the last Saturday of the month from 5-6.30pm.
Entrance is £5.50, or £6.50 if you hire skates.