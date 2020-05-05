Advanced search

Yatton foodbank receives Freemason boost

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 May 2020

Caroline Radnedge and Nick Williams.

Somerset Freemasons

The Somerset Freemasons has called it a ‘very deserving charity’.

The Somerset Freemasons has donated £1,000 to a community foodbank.

Romajo’s Community Meals cooks and delivers free meals for residents in isolation.

Fronted by chef Johnny Burnett, the service has so far raised close to £20,000.

Operating from the Butcher’s Arms Yatton, run by Caroline Radnedge and Nick Williams, Johnny and his team have prepared meals for more than 150 people.

It was in the Butcher’s Arms that the freemasons presented Romajo’s with the cheque for £1,000.

Masonic Lodge charity representative, Steve Collings said: “Freemasons all over Somerset are helping out wherever they can to combat Covid-19 and we are delighted to be able to assist this very deserving charity.”

He added: “£700 was raised by our Lodge and topped up to £1,000 by the Provincial Grand Lodge of Somerset.”

For more information on Somerset Freemasons and the work they are involved with, go to www.pglsom.org

