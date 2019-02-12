Plans to install wooden cabins at popular Somerset hotel

Rookery Manor in the snow. Archant

Planning to install nine timber cabins at Rookery Manor has been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council.

The cabins will be accompanied by 10 car parking spaces if the plans are approved.

East Brent Parish Council gave its feedback to Sedgemoor through its planning website on Tuesday and stated the development will have ‘minimal impact on the surrounding area’.

The parish also claimed the parking allocated to just the cabins is ‘very dependent’ on a new roadway being constructed.

A spokesman for building surveyor P R Woolley said: “These units are set to be an attractive development and the cabins will fit in with the landscape of this area of Somerset countryside.”

There will be seven cabins designated for holidaymakers and two will be permanently reserved for the hotel’s staff.

Sedgemoor is due to have the final say on whether the application is approved.