Rope hanging from Christmas lights prompts emergency response
Published: 3:00 PM December 30, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Rope hanging from Weston's Christmas lights prompted a callout of emergency services.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene, in the High Street, at just before 10pm on Boxing Day, December 26.
An Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Crews from Weston-super-Mare were called at 9.55pm on December 26 to support Avon and Somerset Police due to concerns of rope hanging from Christmas lights.
"On arrival, crews found one piece of line, approximately 20 metres long, draped over the Christmas lights.
Firefighters used a turntable ladder to gain access to the lighting and roof area to remove the line from the Christmas lights safely."
No one was injured in the incident, it is understood, and the cause is not known.
