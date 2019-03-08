Teenager fined for biting man breaking up late-night street fight

A Weston teenager was fined for biting a man after he attempted to break up a drunken late night brawl outside a nightclub.

Rosie Ayres attacked Carl Dobson after he and his friends stepped in to break up a fight Ayres was having with a 'tall blonde woman' outside the Skinny Dippers nightclub.

North Somerset Courthouse was told Mr Dobson, who was out with friends on June 16, saw Ayres and a blonde woman attack each other in Richmond Street, at about 3am.

Prosecuting, May Li said: "Mr Dobson tried to keep Ayres away from the other female.

"He tried talking to her but she pushed at him and then bit his arm in an unprovoked attack."

"The police soon arrived and he told them he had been bitten."

In interview, Ayres told police she did not remember what had happened because she was drunk.

Ayres admitted to fighting the blonde woman and told police she thought she had been arrested for the fight.

During the fight Ayres said she had received a cut to her face.

She told police she had been out with friends and family celebrating and had become separated from them when she got into the fight.

However, even after police gave her his description Ayres said she did not remember Mr Dobson and had no recollection of biting him.

But she did tell officers she thought she was acting in self-defence at the time.

The 19-year-old, of Swiss Road, pleaded guilty to assault, at Tuesday's hearing.

A sombre Ayres, dressed in black, told the hearing she wanted to apologise for what had happened.

She said: "I am appalled by my actions, which were out of character,

"This whole incident has traumatised me to the point that I have not drank since it happened.

"My circumstances have changed now as I am pregnant.

Sentencing, chair of the bench Graham Williams said; "We are going to fine you for this offence.

"Luckily for you (Ayres), due to revised guidelines the offence is now considered to be a less serious band B offence instead of a band C."

Ayres was fined £113, and ordered to pay £100 compensation to Mr Dobson.

She was also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.