Weston girl, 4, to have ball thrown for her for to fund life-changing surgery

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 January 2019

Rosie-May Edwards parents are looking to raise £80,000 to fund her operation in America. Picture: Josie Edwards

Rosie-May Edwards parents are looking to raise £80,000 to fund her operation in America. Picture: Josie Edwards

A four-year-old girl’s dream of walking for the first time could become a reality if enough money is raised for her to have an operation in America.

Rosie-May Edwards, who lives in Weston’s Bournville estate with her parents Josie and Simon, is having a ball thrown for her at the town’s Grand Pier to raise the funds later on this year.

Her family is looking to raise £80,000 so she can have a selective dorsal rhizotomy operation – which could give her the opportunity to take her first steps.

Rosie-May’s mother Josie said: “It’s her dream to walk and she talks about it every day and I know that this surgery will change her life.

“She can start enjoying the same kind of things that any four-year-old should and will have more independence.”

The Grand Ball event will be held on March 23 at 7pm. Tickets, priced £40, can be booked online.

For more information, contact Josie on 07826 108119 or email josie1997rosie@gmail.com

