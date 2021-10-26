Weston MP and mayor attend anniversary ball
- Credit: Paul Brewer
A 100th-anniversary ball for the Weston Rotary Club was held in the Winter Gardens.
Rotary members from groups scattered across the South West attended, with more than 300 guests coming together to reflect on the group's past alongside Weston's MP, John Penrose and the town's mayor, Cllr James Clayton.
Rotary International is a worldwide charity which consists of 1.2million members who improve communities through charitable campaigns - the chairman of the Weston division described the event as a fitting celebration.
George Horsfield said: "This ball is a fitting way to remember the men and women of Weston who have served the town since we were established in October 1921.
"Our organisation looks forward to another 100 years of service.”
Earlier this month, a blue plaque was installed on Weston's High Street to mark the first meeting place of the group, back in 1921.
For more information on the group, or to join, visit www.facebook.com/westonrotaryclub
