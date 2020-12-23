Rotary club to donate Christmas toys for domestic abuse victims

Published: 8:00 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 2:02 PM December 23, 2020

Weston Rotary Club and KidsOut charity will donate Christmas gifts to victims of domestic abuse. - Credit: Weston Rotary Club

Weston Rotary Club has teamed with a national charity to provide Christmas presents for children who have suffered from domestic violence this year.

The club has pledged that every child who is living in a refuge across Weston will receive a box of brand-new toys and games to enjoy over the festive period.

Alongside the KidsOut charity, which supports 60,000 children in refuges across the country, the town's rotary club has donated gift boxes worth up to £80 which will be sent directly to parents who need them most.

Head of Children’s Services at KidsOut, Sandra Doherty, said: “We are excited to be teaming up with the Weston Rotary for our Christmas Toy Box initiative

“The children we support often have very few possessions of their own and these toys will provide comfort, happiness, and Christmas joy in difficult times."

Clive Morris is leading the project - picture taken pre-Covid-19. - Credit: Weston Rotary Club

Meanwhile, projects leader and Rotary member, Clive Morris said: “These young, vulnerable children deserve better and I hope that what we are doing will bring happiness to them this Christmas time."

To get in touch with the Weston Rotary Club, log on to www.facebook.com/westonrotaryclub