Rotary starts work on community wellbeing garden

Published: 11:00 AM February 11, 2021

Rotarians and volunteers from SPACE charity working on the allotment in Cheddar. - Credit: Rotary Club of Mendip

Members of the Rotary Club of Mendip are helping The Space charity to create a community wellbeing garden at a Somerset allotment.

The garden, in Cheddar, will provide opportunities for children, young people, and adults in their community to mix socially, make friends and connect with others to improve their mental wellbeing.

A recent work party of Rotarians and volunteers from The Space prepared raised beds in the allotment in preparation for planting later in the year.

A trench was also dug to erect fencing around the project and the Rotary says the activity provided ‘good fellowship in these unusual times’.

The club said the work has been done in a Covid-secure fashion and a risk assessment had been prepared.

President of the Rotary Club of Mendip, Ceri Davies said: “We have chosen The Space as this year’s charity. It supports local young people aged from four to 18 years old who are suffering mental health issues which have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.”