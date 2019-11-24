PICTURES: Rotary fair held at Weston Hotel
PUBLISHED: 18:16 24 November 2019
Westonians got in the festive spirit last weekend, picking up some stocking fillers while raising money for worthy causes.
Weston RNLI at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Weston Rotary Club hosted its Christmas fair at The Royal Hotel on November 16 as a healthy crowd gathered to enjoy a raffle, tombola and a wide range of stalls.
Weston RNLI had a stall, selling a selection of merchandise to raise cash to support its life-saving efforts.
The Rotaty club manned a stall, which featured a massive pile of stuffed toys.
Carol Schubert, Carol Leaver and Lynn Simms of West Woodspring Inner Wheel also had a popular stall, which offered up a range of festive delights including wine, chocolates and preserves.
West Woodspring Inner Wheel at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
A spokesman for the fair said: "We had a very successful day and raised a very worthwhile amount for our charities, The Weston Stroke Association and Weston Hospicecare."