PICTURES: Rotary fair held at Weston Hotel

Weston Hospicecare at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Westonians got in the festive spirit last weekend, picking up some stocking fillers while raising money for worthy causes.

Weston RNLI at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston RNLI at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Rotary Club hosted its Christmas fair at The Royal Hotel on November 16 as a healthy crowd gathered to enjoy a raffle, tombola and a wide range of stalls.

Weston RNLI had a stall, selling a selection of merchandise to raise cash to support its life-saving efforts.

The Rotaty club manned a stall, which featured a massive pile of stuffed toys.

Carol Schubert, Carol Leaver and Lynn Simms of West Woodspring Inner Wheel also had a popular stall, which offered up a range of festive delights including wine, chocolates and preserves.

West Woodspring Inner Wheel at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON West Woodspring Inner Wheel at Weston Rotary Club Christmas fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A spokesman for the fair said: "We had a very successful day and raised a very worthwhile amount for our charities, The Weston Stroke Association and Weston Hospicecare."