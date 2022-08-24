Royal British Legion hub reopens in Weston

The Royal British Legion outside the Weston touchpoint on Meadow Street. - Credit: Archant

A 'vital' community hub for ex-servicemen and their families has reopened in Weston after 18-months of closure.

The Royal British Legion branch office, on Meadow Street, reopened today (August 24) at a formal launch party with dignitaries from the local and national levels.

The armed forces charity is one of the largest in the UK which offers support, guidance and recovery to veterans and their families.

Today marked a rebranding of the space into a 'touchpoint' where everybody, not just ex-personnel, can have 'a chat, brew and guidance all in a safe space'.

Weston is one of the largest and fastest growing branches in the country, and was faced with closure just before the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

A cake made for the new touchpoint in Weston. - Credit: Archant

It was saved however, with the help of the local committee which oversaw its huge transformation and refurbishment.

During its reconstruction, a resident fox was safely given a new home after he set-up camp at the empty space. An honorary figure has now been placed in the window in homage to his former lodging.

Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe formally opened the new space, she said: "It's such a privilege to open this magnificent place to help the British Legion do their tremendously fantastic work here.

"Weston's branch is incredibly vital to our community and I'm so proud it's back up and running."

As well as a friendly safe space for veterans, the touchpoint will also cater for those who are in need of welfare support, and those who find themselves in precarious situations such as homelessness.

Trustee of the Royal British Legion Garry Mills, left, and branch chairman Rob Bywaters, outside the Weston branch. - Credit: Archant

Branch chairman for Weston, Rob Bywaters, said: "Our volunteers have done an amazing job securing the future of our touchpoint.

"We provide support within the community like helping people to use our telephone, internet connection and guidance. We also act as an intermediary if people need help from other organisations.

"In addition, our touchpoint will be shared by other armed forces organisations as a meeting hub too.

"We're not just for ex-servicemen and women and anybody can sign up to become a member. Please visit our Facebook and website for more details on what we offer in the area and how we can help."

Garry Mills, a trustee at the national Royal British Legion, was also at the opening party. He said: "Weston's branch is doing an amazing job and I'm so amazed at all the work our volunteers have poured into this indispensable resource for the town."

The touchpoint will open on Tuesday and Thursday every week from 10am to 2pm. To contact Weston's branch, call 01934 707020.