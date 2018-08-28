Advanced search

Second royal honour for Weston-born composer

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 December 2018

Nigel Hess. Photo: Sub

Archant

A Weston-born composer provided the music for Prince Charles’s 70th birthday dinner.

The dinner, which took place at Buckingham Palace on November 14, saw Nigel Hess arrange the music for more than 100 musicians from around the world.

Nigel previously composed a piano concerto in memory of the Queen Mother in 2008, as well as conducting music for the Queen’s 90th birthday party in 2014.

He did such a good job that he was invited back by the royals for another event.

Nigel said: “It was a fantastic evening and I feel very honoured to have been asked twice to arrange musical entertainment for the royal family.”

Nigel was educated at Weston Grammar School before going on to study at Cambridge.

He has composed music for film, television and theatre.

His father, John, still lives in Weston.

Second royal honour for Weston-born composer

