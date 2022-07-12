RSPCA prepares for "summer of suffering" in Somerset

The animal charity has revealed reports of animal abuse in Somerset rise during the summer months. - Credit: RSPCA

More than 150 reports of animal cruelty in Somerset were brought to the RSPCA last year as the charity prepares for 'a summer of suffering'.

The animal welfare charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to fund its work throughout the summer.

In total, 157 reports of intentional harm to animals were made from Somerset last year.

RSPCA chief inspectorate officer, Dermot Murphy, believes there are a number of reasons why the long, hot summer days are pushing this number higher.

Mr Murphy said: "We are a nation of animal lovers and no one wants to think of an animal being cruelly treated but sadly the reality is that every day animals are victims of deliberate cruelty and thankfully the RSPCA is there to help them.

“There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months.

"The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse.

"Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence.

"Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified."

The RSPCA received 1,081,018 calls to its Cruelty Line in 2021 which consisted of nearly three animals killed a day, 12 animals brutally mutilated every week and one animal beaten every hour.

Mr Murphy added: "These figures are shocking and deeply upsetting and show why we need your help to save those animals who need us the most now more than ever.

"As a charity, we are bracing to tackle a summer of suffering but we cannot do this without your help."

RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Google Street View

In Sedgemoor, Clementine the cat and her kittens were found abandoned in Ashcott before being taken to the RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ali Sparkes said: “A member of the public found these beauties in a hedge near a farm in the village of Ashcott. An open cat carrier was found nearby.

“The mother was young and very thin and the kittens were just a few weeks old.

"Sadly one of the kittens passed away but thankfully six survived and were cared for by the team at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre.

"After getting much-needed help and nutritional support they were found loving new homes.”

