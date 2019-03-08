Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Annual dog show raises £1k for animal charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 August 2019

Frankie and Jo with puppy Ziggy at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Frankie and Jo with puppy Ziggy at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Families flocked to Weston's Beach Lawns to attend RSPCA North Somerset's annual dog show this month.

Classes being judged at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClasses being judged at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The animal centre, based in Brent Knoll, raised a healthy £1,000 at the event on August 4.

Awards for best puppy, happiest rescue dog and best young handler were up for grabs.

A dachshund puppy, pugs, shih tzus and cockapoo breeds all competed for prizes on the day.

Event organiser Rita Hinton said: "I don't think a lot of people realise, but the Brent Knoll branch is entirely self-funded, so events like this are key for us.

Shane Luxton with her dog Eric who won the healthiest dog class at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONShane Luxton with her dog Eric who won the healthiest dog class at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We provide the running costs to keep the centre going, and overall we feel the show went very well."

Weston saw a plethora of events take place at the weekend, including a dairy festival and vegan fair, which may explain the lower turnout at the show than planned.

The money raised will go towards Brent Knoll's welfare work and helping people with low incomes to pay-off their veterinary bills.

Isaac and Kitty with pugs Margo and Patsey at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONIsaac and Kitty with pugs Margo and Patsey at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

William with his dog Dulci at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWilliam with his dog Dulci at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Showjumping: Sandiford and Sidcot Stars celebrate title success

Alice Sandiford in action at the Just For Schools 1.00m event (pic 1st Class Images)

WIN: Tickets for Last Night At The Proms at Weston’s Playhouse

The show is coming to Weston next month

‘We were unlucky not to win’ – Weston captain Greg Tindle on Seagulls’ dramatic opening-day draw with Hendon

Greg Tindle has had his say on Weston's 2-2 draw with Hendon. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists