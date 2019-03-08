PICTURES: Annual dog show raises £1k for animal charity

Frankie and Jo with puppy Ziggy at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Families flocked to Weston's Beach Lawns to attend RSPCA North Somerset's annual dog show this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Classes being judged at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Classes being judged at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The animal centre, based in Brent Knoll, raised a healthy £1,000 at the event on August 4.

Awards for best puppy, happiest rescue dog and best young handler were up for grabs.

A dachshund puppy, pugs, shih tzus and cockapoo breeds all competed for prizes on the day.

Event organiser Rita Hinton said: "I don't think a lot of people realise, but the Brent Knoll branch is entirely self-funded, so events like this are key for us.

Shane Luxton with her dog Eric who won the healthiest dog class at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Shane Luxton with her dog Eric who won the healthiest dog class at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We provide the running costs to keep the centre going, and overall we feel the show went very well."

Weston saw a plethora of events take place at the weekend, including a dairy festival and vegan fair, which may explain the lower turnout at the show than planned.

The money raised will go towards Brent Knoll's welfare work and helping people with low incomes to pay-off their veterinary bills.

Isaac and Kitty with pugs Margo and Patsey at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Isaac and Kitty with pugs Margo and Patsey at Weston RSPCA dog show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON