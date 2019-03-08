PICTURES: Annual dog show raises £1k for animal charity
PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 August 2019
Archant
Families flocked to Weston's Beach Lawns to attend RSPCA North Somerset's annual dog show this month.
The animal centre, based in Brent Knoll, raised a healthy £1,000 at the event on August 4.
Awards for best puppy, happiest rescue dog and best young handler were up for grabs.
A dachshund puppy, pugs, shih tzus and cockapoo breeds all competed for prizes on the day.
Event organiser Rita Hinton said: "I don't think a lot of people realise, but the Brent Knoll branch is entirely self-funded, so events like this are key for us.
"We provide the running costs to keep the centre going, and overall we feel the show went very well."
Weston saw a plethora of events take place at the weekend, including a dairy festival and vegan fair, which may explain the lower turnout at the show than planned.
The money raised will go towards Brent Knoll's welfare work and helping people with low incomes to pay-off their veterinary bills.