Animal welfare charity raises £5k for RSPCA branch
PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 September 2019
(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved
A leading charity which rescues and rehomes animals has celebrated its 'most successful' fun day.
RSPCA North Somerset threw an event where visitors could learn about its work to 'transform the lives' of animals.
The fundraiser, held on Sunday at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre, featured a bouncy castle, coconut shy, crazy golf, and face-painting for families.
People could also race against each other on life-sized pony cycles.
An event spokesman said: "It was our busiest and most successful fun day to date.
"We made £5,000, which is the most the fundraiser has ever made.
"The day would not have been possible if it wasn't for every volunteer who dedicated their time and put in effort to make it happen.
"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone, and we hope to see you all again next year."