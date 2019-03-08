Advanced search

Animal welfare charity raises £5k for RSPCA branch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 September 2019

Zoe and Holly with Brent Knoll Animal Centres teddy tombola.Picture: Jeremy Long

A leading charity which rescues and rehomes animals has celebrated its 'most successful' fun day.

Alfie Ackroyd, aged five, and Sonny Spelman, aged seven, horse riding at Brent Knoll Animal Centre. Picture: Jeremy LongAlfie Ackroyd, aged five, and Sonny Spelman, aged seven, horse riding at Brent Knoll Animal Centre. Picture: Jeremy Long

RSPCA North Somerset threw an event where visitors could learn about its work to 'transform the lives' of animals.

The fundraiser, held on Sunday at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre, featured a bouncy castle, coconut shy, crazy golf, and face-painting for families.

People could also race against each other on life-sized pony cycles.

An event spokesman said: "It was our busiest and most successful fun day to date.

Tom Sno and Lee Jennings with Rolo the European Eagle Owl from Avon Owls. Picture: Jeremy LongTom Sno and Lee Jennings with Rolo the European Eagle Owl from Avon Owls. Picture: Jeremy Long

"We made £5,000, which is the most the fundraiser has ever made.

"The day would not have been possible if it wasn't for every volunteer who dedicated their time and put in effort to make it happen.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone, and we hope to see you all again next year."

Poppy Stanbridge, aged six, playing crazy golf with her mum and dad, Paul and Sarah. Picture: Jeremy LongPoppy Stanbridge, aged six, playing crazy golf with her mum and dad, Paul and Sarah. Picture: Jeremy Long

Tom Sno and Lee Jennings with Rolo the European Eagle Owl from Avon Owls. Picture: Jeremy LongTom Sno and Lee Jennings with Rolo the European Eagle Owl from Avon Owls. Picture: Jeremy Long

