Weston family reunited with missing cat after almost seven years

Bugsy the cat has been reunited with his family. Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

A Weston family who 'gave up all hope' of seeing their missing cat have been reunited after almost seven years.

Bugsy went missing back in 2012 and, at the time, his owners Christine and Robert Holland desperately searched for him but he was never found.

Three years ago, the Hollands moved to France and took their three cats with them, including Bugsy's brother Muppet.

But thanks to Bugsy's microchip, they have been reunited with the help of the RSPCA.

The cute kitten was cared for at the animal charity's Brent Knoll animal centre until the duo were able to make the journey back to Weston to meet their missing moggy.

Christine Holland said: "We had a phone call from the RSPCA inspector asking if we had a cat called Bugsy, we were confused and answered we used to but had lost him almost seven years ago.

"She said he was alive and well.

"We were shocked to say the least, thinking the worst had happened, and gave up all hope of ever finding him.

"We even asked for a photo of him to be sent to us to reassure us it was in fact our Bugsy.

"As we still have his brother, we told her we would like to bring him over to France to reunite with us.

"The RSPCA looked after him and arranged the necessary treatment needed for a pet passport and we had to wait three long weeks before we could come and collect him.

"He is now settled with us and our other three cats, six years and ten months after we lost him.

"We would never have got him back if we hadn't had him microchipped as a kitten. A huge thank you to the RSPCA for getting him back for us."

Brent Knoll's centre manager, Nikki Tutton, said: "We were shocked to find out from Bugsy's owner they had lost their cat nearly seven years ago.

"This is a fantastic example of how pets can be reunited if they are microchipped and that the details on the chip are correct.

"It's always fantastic to be involved in a happy ending - and we're so delighted we were able to get Bugsy back to his family.

"Every animal who comes in is always scanned for a chip, and we will do all we can to trace the owner."

For more information, visit www.rspca.org.uk