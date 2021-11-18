News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
RSPCA to host Christmas fayre

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM November 18, 2021
RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre. Picture: Google Street View

RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre. Picture: Google Street View - Credit: Google Street View

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch will be holding a Christmas fayre at Berrow Village Hall on December 11.

The fayre will be open from 10am-3pm. The event is being held to raise much needed funds which will help with the cost of maintaining the Animal Centre, providing appropriate levels of care for the animals awaiting re-homing and undertaking pro-active animal welfare in the community.

Christmas gifts, cakes, and an opportunity to win prizes in their raffle will be drawn at the end of the event.

The RSPCA North Somerset Branch is a separately registered charity from the National RSPCA and relies primarily on support to help fund the Animal Centre in Brent Knoll.

Its animal welfare work and rehoming, although local in nature, benefits society at large and aims to help people in need with the care of its animals. 

If you are interested in having a craft stall,  contact dawn.pawlett@rspca-coventryanddistrict.org.uk

