Pictures: Hundreds of people attend the Whippets Wake Up event

PUBLISHED: 16:32 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 02 January 2020

Weston Whippets Wake Up 2020 road race. 2K family run along the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Whippets Wake Up 2020 road race. 2K family run along the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston running group attracted scores of racers to their first ever event.

Weston Whippets Wake Up 2020 road race. 2K family run along the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Whippets hosted the inaugural event, dubbed the Whippets Wake Up, on New Years Day.

The race, which started at Kewstoke Village Hall in Crookes Lane, saw more than 130 people take part in the 2km, 5km and 10km run.

Children of all ages were also given a chance to get involved through a 2km race along the seafront.

The fastest runner finished the 5km race in 25 minutes and the 10km in 35 minutes.

Weston Whippets Wake Up 2020 road race. Start of the 5K and 10K run a Kewstoke village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

All the runners who finished the race received a medal and water, and the children under 12 received a goody bag, as well as prizes for fastest man and fastest woman.

Weston Whippets is a small running group which started in 2016.

The group runs classes such as Couch To 5km, 5km to 10km and half marathon.

For more information on the Whippets, visit www.westonwhippets.co.uk









Weston Whippets Wake Up 2020 road race. Start of the 5K and 10K run a Kewstoke village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

