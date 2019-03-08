PREVIEW: More than 1,000 people set to run Weston’s half marathon tomorrow

Runners will descend on Weston’s seafront to take on a gruelling half marathon this weekend, 12 months after it was initially scheduled.

The Weston super Half will take place tomorrow (Sunday), with 1,500 people expected to tackle the 13.1-mile course which will take in the prettiest sights of Weston’s seafront.

The event – the brainchild of Olympic champion rower James Cracknell – was due to debut last March but the ‘beast from the east’ snow storm put paid to the plans at the 11th hour.

Mr Cracknell’s firm Runjoy is orchestrating the event, and the double gold medallist is excited for the race to finally begin.

He said: “I started with a blank piece of paper, an inkling that Weston would make the perfect venue and a desire to create a brand new running event.

“This race will be fantastic. Regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle can help stave off illness but it’s easier to train with a goal in mind.

“With the NHS under so much pressure, we at Runjoy want to do what we can to help individuals.”

The starter’s pistol will go off at 10.15am, and the route will conclude with a final sprint along the pier to the finish line.

Macmillan Cancer Support is the event’s chosen charity, with 150 runners taking on the course in support of the cause.

Florence Flint, the charity’s programme manager, said: “We are proud to be the headline charity partner for the Weston super Half.

“We’re here to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, providing physical, financial and emotional support.

“Macmillan is almost entirely funded by generous support from the public and with 22,000 people living with cancer in Somerset alone and more and more people living longer with cancer the demand for our services is at an all-time high.

“Through this partnership and the 150 runners who are running on behalf of Macmillan, we can reach even more people living with cancer, so whatever cancer throws your way, we’re right there with you.

“We’d like to wish all our runners and everyone taking part the best of luck and are keeping everything crossed for good weather this year.”

The following roads will be closed for the half marathon:

Richmond Street (from Marine Parade to St James Street), Princess Royal Square, Marine Parade, Royal Sands, Beach Road, Links Road, Uphill Way, Uphill Road South (westbound lane closure from Uphill Way to Grange Road), Uphill Road South (from Grange Road to A370 Bridgwater Road), A370 Bridgwater Road southbound (from Grange Road to Accommodation Road), Accommodation Road (from A370 to Old Wall), Wayacre Drove, Uphill Hill Footpath (between Wayacre Drove and Uphill Marina/Links Road), Royal Parade, Knightstone Road, Birnbeck Road, Claremont Crescent, Birkett Road, Kewstoke Road, seafront promenade, (from Knightstone Causeway to Regent Street junction/Grand Pier).

All of the closures will be in place from 7am and will dynamically reopen as the runners move through the course.

All roads will reopen by 2pm.